How Liz Truss has sold farmers down the river - Yorkshire Post Letters

Andrew Vine’s article “Truss runs scared from farmers” (The Yorkshire Post, August 23) is worthy of note by English farmers.

As a farmer I voted Brexit on the understanding the Conservative government would look after its domestic food producers. In the event we have been sold down the river by Liz Truss trade deals and Johnson’s insistence on taking up to 30 per cent out of production.

While I am pleased to be out of the EU, it is a known fact that they look after and appreciate their farmers. The likelihood of Truss carrying on where Boris left off regarding the so-called sustainable farming fiasco should put fear in the hearts of family farmers.

Liz Truss is the frontrunner in the Tory party leadership race and the current Foreign Secretary.