How Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is ‘worst advocate’ for BBC licence fee – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker a good advert for the BBC?

YES, the BBC is a great historical institution renowned throughout the world. I cannot deny that. But is its fame fast declining?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The great British public, rich and poor, are having to subscribe £83bn in the next six years whether we wish to watch it or not, whether we want to pay or not. Remember the poll tax.

The BBC licence fee continues to divide political and public opinion.

And in the current debate I believe the “British” element in its title is being subjected to more than a little irony by a constant drip of woke toxicity,

It is not at all what your columnist, Andrew Vine, or your correspondent, Pauline Allon, believe when they slip into their eulogies on the corporation – “ a deliverer of the news in an impartial way”. It has failed dismally, for a long time, to observe this supremely important virtue.

The director general Tim Davie, on his appointment, declared he wanted to correct this left-wing quasi-liberal bias but I’m afraid the news department staff are irredeemably woke to the marrow.

The BBC licence fee continues to divide political and public opinion.

The chances of seeing a Conservative or Brexit devotee, among the news staff, is about as rare as seeing a cat at Crufts. No wonder its licence is under threat.

From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

WELL done, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, for freezing the TV licence fee. Ordinary people are fed up of having to pay to the Leftie, arrogant, out-of-touch BBC. Egotists have turned this organisation into an embarrassment of turgid content and repeats.

With his obscene salary and boring insights, Gary Lineker – in my opinion – is the worst advocate for the corporation.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THANK you Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, January 15 and 22) for highlighting the absurdity of the BBC flying Eleanor Oldroyd to Australia, presumably at vast expense, to read out the cricket scores when she could have done so from her front room. Another reason for the licence fee to be put on hold.