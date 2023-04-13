How the Conservative Party has abandoned conservatism - Yorkshire Post Letters

Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started? The other day a Conservative Party publication seeking new members appeared in my email inbox.

As usual I dismissed the various pledges, promises and priorities as nothing more than fodder to tempt the credulous but the following sentence caught my attention.

“And together we can stop Keir Starmer making it to Downing Street – if we have your support.”

'Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started?' PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hang on - hasn’t the ‘Blairite Continuity Labour Party’ been resident in Downing Street masquerading as the Conservative party for the last 13 years?

Let’s have a quick look - ever increasing legal and illegal immigration with all the associated cultural, security, economic and social costs; high personal/business taxation; rising energy costs for householders and industry alike; economic incompetence; huge government debt; high government share of GDP spend; likely to hand over a hugely indebted economic basket case to their successors; creeping authoritarianism and increased surveillance of the general public; climate change hysteria; taxpayer monies directed to fund politicised charities engaged in anti-British wokery; the proliferation of ‘identity politics’ in every public sector body including schools; the uncritical worship and politicisation of the NHS; lacklustre state education standards; anti-motorist culture and ruinous groupthink decision making.

Despite the observations above, some would still have us vote Conservative (holding our noses if it helps) claiming the alternative would be far worse.

