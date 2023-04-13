All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
14 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter

How the Conservative Party has abandoned conservatism - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: AJA Smith, Cowling, Keighley.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started? The other day a Conservative Party publication seeking new members appeared in my email inbox.

As usual I dismissed the various pledges, promises and priorities as nothing more than fodder to tempt the credulous but the following sentence caught my attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And together we can stop Keir Starmer making it to Downing Street – if we have your support.”

Most Popular
'Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started?' PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire'Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started?' PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire
'Has the Conservative Party 2024 general election campaign started?' PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hang on - hasn’t the ‘Blairite Continuity Labour Party’ been resident in Downing Street masquerading as the Conservative party for the last 13 years?

Let’s have a quick look - ever increasing legal and illegal immigration with all the associated cultural, security, economic and social costs; high personal/business taxation; rising energy costs for householders and industry alike; economic incompetence; huge government debt; high government share of GDP spend; likely to hand over a hugely indebted economic basket case to their successors; creeping authoritarianism and increased surveillance of the general public; climate change hysteria; taxpayer monies directed to fund politicised charities engaged in anti-British wokery; the proliferation of ‘identity politics’ in every public sector body including schools; the uncritical worship and politicisation of the NHS; lacklustre state education standards; anti-motorist culture and ruinous groupthink decision making.

Despite the observations above, some would still have us vote Conservative (holding our noses if it helps) claiming the alternative would be far worse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Or, would this just be a coward's way of justifying one’s acquiescence in the Conservative Party’s habitual deceits and rewarding them for their abandonment of conservatism.

Related topics:Conservative PartyYorkshire PostDowning StreetKeir StarmerNHS