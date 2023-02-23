How the government needs to invest in farming - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

An interesting article by the regional director, Lucinda Douglas, of Country Land and Business Association (CLA) stating that governments for decades have been neglecting the needs of those who live and work, or 'Escape to the Country' - The Yorkshire Post, February 18, 2023.

I partially agree with Lucinda's comment about the out of date planning system, which goes against the growth in the countryside economy. For example, tying would be developers of micro industrial units on farms with 'outdated' restrictions.

You would think that the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, whose constituency is mainly rural compared, to the Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, whose constituency in Holborn and St Pancras is densely populated, would be keen to help those of his constituents who are trying to make a living where they live in the countryside.

That being said, you would think that Rishi would be fighting tooth and nail his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, for more rural funding, especially for those who he represents in Parliament, as part of Levelling up in the North of England.

But this doesn't seem to be the case.

With regards to access and skills training many of the land based colleges are adapting to the needs of those who work in the countryside.

I attended a transformational working breakfast desk top exercise at Bishop Burton college a couple of years ago to find out what land based industries want from the college lecturers. More than one independent family farmer or farm manager said that the main problem is getting young people to understand that working on a farm is a seven day week, 365 days a year job, and not nine until five for five days in manufacturing or administration.

Students attending land based colleges who are studying agriculture would find it difficult to adjust, as there may be only two or three lectures a day, not every day of the five days week, rather than condensing the duration of the course from two years to one year.