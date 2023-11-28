How the Tories have broken Britain over the past 13 years - Yorkshire Post Letters

Two items in The Yorkshire Post, Bill Carmichael (18/11/23) and The Yorkshire Post says trust in the Tories in the north running low will not make comfortable reading for them.

Mr. Carmichael concedes that Sunak pulled off a surprise by inviting David Cameron back to politics and making him Foreign Secretary. Will it work? Not if voters look back on the Cameron legacy.

Leave out his EU referendum loss and concentrate on other points. Concentrate how after their 2010 election win, Cameron and Osborne, his Chancellor, made savage cuts in public services, the results of which still hit the weakest, the most frail, the sickest, the oldest among us.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Secretary of State for the Home Department, James Cleverly, arrive ahead of the ceremonial welcome for the President of South Korea. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Look at the numbers of food banks increasing, the rising numbers of those forced to seek enough to eat from them, look at the numbers of child poverty. Children going to school with no breakfast, pensioners having to decide between eating or heating.

Do you want an NHS dentist as you cannot afford private care? Well best of luck, you will need it. No Tory MP will be hit by this. To its great credit The Yorkshire Post has made these points also.

PM Sunak says that he and Cameron are examples of a changed Tory party, after 13 years in power, some change.

As you listen to Chancellor Hunt, you might look at your latest bank statement and the big increases in mortgage repayments or rent. They will not go down for some considerable time yet.

A few days back I watched on Sky News Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride being interviewed. If PM Sunak was watching he would have had cause to laud himself.