How to avoid Euro 2020 football on TV – Yorkshire Post Letters

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and England acknowledges the fans following victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

HILARY Andrews is not correct when she says that football has taken over the television schedules (The Yorkshire Post, June 16).

The Euro 2020 matches are shown on either BBC1 or ITV At any time when a match is being shown on one of these channels, she still has a choice of a further five main channels (no doubt what she means when she refers to “terrestrial TV”). But she must have Freeview in order to watch any of these services these days, so with that Freeview she has, in fact, more than 50 other channels to choose from.

There is, of course, the option of turning off the television and listening to one of the excellent radio stations available.

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates with Kalvin Phillips after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile both Paul Brown’s letter and Gabby Logan’s article are timely reminders – following the weekend collapse on the pitch of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen – of the need for screening young people for heart disease. There is an excellent national charity called Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) which raises awareness of such hidden medical problems and carries out screening of older children and young adults throughout the country.

If any readers feel impelled to “do something” in view of recent events, they could do so by supporting CRY’s excellent work via c-r-y.org.uk