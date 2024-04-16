How we can make leading English sports better - Yorkshire Post Letters

As a lifelong supporter of most English sports I would like to suggest a few alterations to the rules of my three most favourite sports namely, football, rugby league and cricket.

Firstly football, take the responsibility for the match time from the referee and use the clock system as it works perfectly in rugby union and also rugby league.

It seems ridiculous that an important match can be won by a team scoring a late goal at say 90 +10. Also make a yellow card mean ten minutes off the field for offenders. This should stop many reckless tackles and make the players think twice before reducing their team to ten men for that period of time.

Secondly, Rugby League, abolish scrums! What a waste of time. What is the point of having hookers when they have no chance of touching the ball? Replace with free kicks or play the ball depending on the offence.