How Whitby has improved and prospered due to tourism - Yorkshire Post Letters

The article on Whitby by Christa Ackroyd (TYP, August 13) brings back many happy memories of family holidays there. We bought a cottage in a cobbled square there in the 80s.

Her description of Whitby as previously tired and unloved was spot on. Our square was gloomy at night. A friend who stayed with us joked it was like Whitechapel at the time of Jack the Ripper. A block of disconnected toilets used by nocturnal drinkers added to the atmosphere.

Over the years a complete transformation has occurred with the exterior of the cottages painted white, window boxes, tubs of flowers and bench seats and an award for Best Yard. Likewise, the town has improved and prospered due, in the main, to tourism.