Hydrogen fuel for cars would be far better than electric - Yorkshire Post Letters
Sir Andrew Cook’s excellent article in Saturday’s Yorkshire Post (December 2) virtually demolishes the case for electric batteries for cars.
Sometime ago The Yorkshire Post published a letter of mine which not only emphasised the environmental damage caused principally by the mining of lithium for car batteries but also the very laboured task of refuelling.
It beggars belief why car manufacturers have fallen head over heels with their love of electric vehicles when their disadvantages are so evident.
Sir Andrew quite rightly dismisses the many alternatives such as wind and solar power as well as the tremendous strain that a nation relying on electric vehicles would place on our electricity generating capacity.
However he fails to mention one other option. That is the use of hydrogen as a fuel.
Already some planes and commercial vehicles are using hydrogen and the almost complete absence of by-products apart from water vapour is a bonus.
Admittedly the investment required would be substantial but so will other options.
I believe that the adoption of hydrogen as a fuel will not only promote our concern for the environment but preserve Sir Andrew’s love of the piston.