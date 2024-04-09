Hypocrisy on display at the UN from the US and UK as it continues to let Israel off lightly - Yorkshire Post Letters

I think the game is to downplay what the IDF is doing and exaggerate what Hamas and cohorts did on October 7. Those criticising Israel are labelled ‘antisemites’ and that's enough to silence a lot of people.

The UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza is apparently non-binding although I think I remember the UN Security Council Resolution 1441 against Iraq in 2002 being binding (yes, that's what I said, ‘binding’) with the USA and the UK (meaning the USA) pushing for this resolution on Iraq which they would later argue gave authorisation for an attack on Iraq, which 1441 did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So we have a resolution which authorises a ceasefire in Gaza which Israel can choose whether to comply with or not (with the backing of the USA). Compare this to 1441 which gave Iraq "a final opportunity to comply with its disarmament obligations", but which went further than "binding" and apparently authorised, in Western minds anyway, the destruction of a country, i.e. Iraq (The destruction of the moral compass of the UK and the USA may have occurred as well if it had existed in any form post-WWII).

A person taking part in Stop the Genocide in Gaza national demonstration in central London. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Add to this the fact that Israel has nuclear weapons, but won't admit so and Western media is happy to sidestep the issue, acting as complicit partners in the charade. In April 1990, Saddam Hussein offered to destroy his chemical and biological weapons in return for Israel agreeing to destroy its weapons of mass destruction, including its nuclear weapons. The US State Department refused the offer.

Saddam Hussein would later make the same appeals for the banning of all weapons of mass destruction in the region as part of a negotiated settlement for Iraq's withdrawal from Kuwait. The West, again, wasn't interested.