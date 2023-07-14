All Sections
I am resigned to Bradford remaining second-rate and in the shadows of Leeds - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Steve Wilson, Lenton Villas, Bradford.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Christa Ackroyd’s attempted defence of Bradford struck me as somewhat patronising, noting that, so far as I believe, she has fled the city like so many others.

I have lived here all my life and, from being a staunch defender of this once great city, I am sadly resigned to us remaining second-rate, forever in the shadows of Leeds and many other cities.

Only this week our hopeless – but untouchable – council revealed that council reserves have plummeted in just a couple of years from over £250m to £68m.

'Christa Ackroyd’s attempted defence of Bradford struck me as somewhat patronising'. PIC: Tony Johnson'Christa Ackroyd’s attempted defence of Bradford struck me as somewhat patronising'. PIC: Tony Johnson
As ever, our hopeless leader blames everything on the government. Boris Johnson would surely admire her delusional powers.

They cling to the City of Culture award for 2025 as some sign of a great renaissance when most of us who live here know we need real jobs not grant-funded street ‘artists’.

God knows how they awarded us this gong given all that goes on here; just how bad were the other contenders?

Our useless leader will point to several developments in the city centre but, crucially, there is a complete absence of inward private investment; we continue to rely on handouts from the very government she despises.

The flow of people out of the city over the last few decades represents lost talent and spending power; it will almost certainly continue.

Bradford’s problems are sadly far too complex for a bunch of would-be local politicians with heads stuck in the sand.

