From: Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton.

Growing up in North Yorkshire amongst some of nature’s most beautiful natural habitats, I enjoyed access to clean streams and rivers, particularly as a keen coarse angler and I want the same for all our children and grandchildren.

That’s why, as a backbencher at the time, I supported important amendments to the landmark Environment Act 2021, which establishes our strongest ever framework of rules on pollution from wastewater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has directly led to the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan that includes requirements on water companies to deliver the largest ever environmental infrastructure investment of £56bn over 25 years, increased capacity of their networks to treat sewage before it is discharged and significant reductions in overall discharges.

Kevin Hollinrake is the Member of Parliament for Thirsk and Malton. PIC: Bruce Rollinson