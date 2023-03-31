Growing up in North Yorkshire amongst some of nature’s most beautiful natural habitats, I enjoyed access to clean streams and rivers, particularly as a keen coarse angler and I want the same for all our children and grandchildren.
That’s why, as a backbencher at the time, I supported important amendments to the landmark Environment Act 2021, which establishes our strongest ever framework of rules on pollution from wastewater.
This has directly led to the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan that includes requirements on water companies to deliver the largest ever environmental infrastructure investment of £56bn over 25 years, increased capacity of their networks to treat sewage before it is discharged and significant reductions in overall discharges.
It’s vital we see rapid changes on the ground locally, which is why I have been working with the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water to make sure that discharges decrease and the health of our local waterways quickly improve.