If we’re serious about levelling up we should rejoin the European Single Market - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is reported that the Bank of England will have spent around £65 billion to try and restore some stability to Britain's bond market since the Chancellor's September 'mini-budget'.

For comparison the UK's net contributions to the EEC/EU budget over all the decades from 1973 - 2020 totalled about £178bn at cash, or £252bn at real prices (Source: HM Treasury).

I know what looks like better value! If this, or any future government, is serious about levelling up and growth then it must make rejoining the European Single Market an absolute priority.

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben. PIC: PA Archive/PA Images

