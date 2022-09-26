If you thought Thatcher was divisive, wait for Liz Truss to get going - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.
If the privatised energy companies decide to double their prices this winter, those now paying £1,200 or less – pensioners, single parents and the like – will not benefit from the Government’s Energy Cap, whereas those in more wealthier households presently paying between
£1,500 to over £1,750 will benefit to the tune of at least £500 to more than £1,000.
The Government is going to halve energy costs to businesses, but then why protect those socio-economic groups that are less likely to vote for you?
Most Popular
If you thought Margret Thatcher was divisive, wait till this lass gets going.
From: Jarvis Browning, York.
I am really disappointed with this new leadership in this Government lifting the ban on fracking. Is this a party that does not listen to its supporters or the geologists that are telling Ministers
that this country is far from ideal for fracking?
I thought Jacob Rees-Mogg MP would have a bit more sense.
He too is totally out of touch with the general public who do not wish to proceed with this method, and a boss of the previous company, Cuadrilla, has been quoted as saying that the systems will not work in the UK. To say we’re not a happy lot up north is an understatement.
From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.
The simplest way to give yourself a pay cut is to keep going on strike. P.S. The union bosses will keep drawing their pay while you are on strike.