If you thought Thatcher was divisive, wait for Liz Truss to get going - Yorkshire Post Letters

If the privatised energy companies decide to double their prices this winter, those now paying £1,200 or less – pensioners, single parents and the like – will not benefit from the Government’s Energy Cap, whereas those in more wealthier households presently paying between

£1,500 to over £1,750 will benefit to the tune of at least £500 to more than £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is going to halve energy costs to businesses, but then why protect those socio-economic groups that are less likely to vote for you?

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to Berkeley Modular in Northfleet Kent, to coincide with the Government's new Growth Plan. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

If you thought Margret Thatcher was divisive, wait till this lass gets going.

From: Jarvis Browning, York.

I am really disappointed with this new leadership in this Government lifting the ban on fracking. Is this a party that does not listen to its supporters or the geologists that are telling Ministers

that this country is far from ideal for fracking?

I thought Jacob Rees-Mogg MP would have a bit more sense.

He too is totally out of touch with the general public who do not wish to proceed with this method, and a boss of the previous company, Cuadrilla, has been quoted as saying that the systems will not work in the UK. To say we’re not a happy lot up north is an understatement.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.