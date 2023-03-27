Improvement of water quality along the River Wharfe was down to the people not Robbie Moore - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Pauline Allon, Ilkley.

I have just read an article in which Robbie Moore MP for Ilkley and Keighley praises himself for the pressure he applied to Yorkshire Water to improve water quality along the River Wharfe, resulting in Yorkshire Water investing £13m in a wastewater network and treatment works in Ilkley.

In December 2020, the River Wharfe was designated a bathing site, the first in the country which was a major success for local campaigners, not for Robbie Moore.

In Robbie Moore’s self-praising article printed in a local Conservative magazine, there was no mention of the many citizens and campaign groups up and down the River Wharfe who worked hard to make this happen.

Testing the water for pollution on the River Wharfe at Ilkley. PIC: Simon Hulme

For example, the Clean River Campaign in Ilkley organised audits to record the number of people using the river for recreational purposes and citizen science projects to test the river for organic pollution, proving that the river was a danger to health, plus many public awareness campaigns, both local and national.

The clean bathing water status and Yorkshire Water’s action was achieved by hard working individuals and organisations including Bradford Council and Ilkley Town Council, in a campaign that was originally started before the present incumbent was elected.