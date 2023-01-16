Increased council tax on second homes is socialist envy and won't solve housing problems - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Monica Holbrook, Almondbury Close, Huddersfield.

The doubling of council tax on second homes has more to do with socialist envy than a genuine attempt to solve the housing problem in rural and coastal areas (Tax on holiday homes is to be welcomed. Coun.Tyler Callum Wilson, The Yorkshire Post January 10).

We own a small, one bedroom flat in central Scarborough, bought 25 years ago when we were in funds because my husband worked long hours, freelance with no paid holiday leave to travel abroad.

He now suffers from Alzheimer's but enjoys visiting Scarborough and when we are there we support local businesses and charities.

Crowds on the beach at Scarborough. PIC: Simon Hulme

However, the prospect of paying £4,000 to £5,000 in council tax for a very limited range of services does not make good economic sense.

We have never let the flat and because we use it when we want to do so and can manage the journey we would not attempt the complicated business rate loophole.

