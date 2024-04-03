Installing a new Prime Minister is no longer an option for the Tories - Yorkshire Post Letters

Inflation at 3.4 per cent is a better sign going forward with the UK economy but back-room talk of removing the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, would be complete folly and desperation for the Conservative Party - and this country.

At the present rate the lightbulb jokes could be superseded with: ‘How many PMs does it take to run the UK?’ Well so far it’s been five including Cameron - a number I’ve never experienced in my lifetime.

It’s time to call it a day. The Conservatives have no divine right to run this country and they’ve come to the end of the journey - probably for at least two - if not three - terms of office.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee at the House of Commons, London. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The stagnation of British politics is deeply worrying - I’m not convinced that Labour can turn it round - but for the sake of democracy I think they or Reform deserve a chance.

The country is on the verge of a political revolution and I believe that at this state of play the whole structure needs upgrading before the next election.

First past the post is not appropriate. We need Proportional Representation (PR) to balance out the vagaries of the present voting system - especially as the Reform Party is now third above the Lib Dems.

I used to think the American Presidential selection of voting for their leader was farcical but there has never been more farce than the Conservative Party’s annual change of Prime Minister. The people of this country should now have the right to select this vital role and it should last the whole term of parliament.

The despair that most of us feel has arisen because our vital institutions are failing that used to glue the smooth working of government - nothing now seems to work. It’s not acceptable for government ministers to sit idly by and not control the ship from the bridge.

In these difficult economic times for most families, the lamentable and impotent action against a bunch of international criminal people smugglers and traffickers in France allowing illegal entry from the Channel dinghy crossings threatening our alleged sovereignty and culture is the final straw costing us a minimum of £8m a day - £56m a week.

I reckon it’s probably twice this with living costs - our taxpayers money - being spent on people who are illegals when so much infrastructure around us is failing abysmally - even my village is about to lose its surgery.