Insurance model needed for healthcare in this country - Yorkshire Post Letters

Councillor Mick Walton answers his own whinge in his letter. Medical staff are moving to other countries to work precisely because they do not have an NHS type system and as such have sufficient funding to pay their staff a good wage.

It is said that the NHS is admired worldwide, maybe so, but other countries don’t go as far as adopting our system.

I have a great deal of respect and admiration for NHS staff, they performed a life saving operation on me just over two years ago and I will be forever in their debt. But I’m sure many of them know the NHS can’t keep struggling on as it is.

We are going to have to adopt a form of health care like the States and Australia whereby insurances are utilised and people can’t just swan in from abroad, have all sorts of treatments and then default on payment and leave knowing they will never be chased up for what they owe.