Investment in Scarborough Hospital good news for residents and holidaymakers - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Councillor David Jeffels, Scarborough Council.

By YP Letters
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:45 pm

Regarding the £47m announced for Scarborough Hospital. This is excellent news not only for our residents but for companies and their workforces planning to invest in the borough.

Scarborough’s reputation will be enhanced by the development.

Many residents will be able to receive treatment at the hospital, avoiding long journeys for emergency care at out of town hospitals.

A councillor has welcomed investment at Scarborough Hospital.

With a growing population and the increasing popularity of the Yorkshire Coast as a holiday destination due to more people staying in the UK for holidays, improved local health service facilities is a big boost for the whole area.

From: Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group

The much-trumpeted arrival of the Health and Social Care Levy will not help the situation one iota unless both sides gain equal benefit. Most of the £36bn is earmarked for easing NHS backlogs due to Covid-19.

What the Government still fails to realise is that unless it invests more of this money quickly into social care, the sector looking after our most vulnerable will collapse. And the two are so interdependent that if social care goes, the NHS care will go with it.

