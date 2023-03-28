All Sections
Is it any wonder that after 13 years of Tory austerity workers are striking? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Graham Havercroft, Hedon.

By YP Letters
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

A lot has been said about the wave of public sector strikes recently. Many people support them, many are against them.

Having endured nearly 13 years of Tory led austerity is there any wonder the public sector workers are up in arms?

When they have had to endure pay freezes or one per cent pay rises, many in the private sector have enjoyed inflation plus pay rises.

Most Popular
Royal College of Nursing picket line as staff strike outside a hospital.
Royal College of Nursing picket line as staff strike outside a hospital.
Royal College of Nursing picket line as staff strike outside a hospital.

This has led to the crazy situation whereby people in unskilled jobs in the private sector are being paid more than junior doctors, police officers and nurses.

This cannot be right given the level of expertise and in many cases qualifications required for these jobs.

No wonder people are not applying for these roles.

The government spin is that public sector pay rises that match inflation would mean massive tax rises for us all.

Don't public sector workers pay tax too?

And contribute to their pensions which to the rank and file are not gold plated as the right wing press would have you believe.

In short this government should get a grip on private sector pay and rewards and bonuses and stop hammering its own workers.

