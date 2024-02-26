It’s astonishing that the Tories want to destroy Airbnbs - Yorkshire Post Letters

I was astounded to read in The Yorkshire Post that the Tory Housing Minister Michael Gove is preparing to destroy most existing and future Airbnbs by forcing the owners to apply for planning permission, which will inevitably be refused by most socialist orientated planning authorities.

To let out a property or room for use as an Airbnb is an excellent source of income for many people and an economical way of helping people searching for accommodation for work or pleasure, who can’t afford expensive hotel rooms.

I have always supported the Conservative party, indeed I was a Tory Party agent in my area for several years because at that time I believed that they were the only party which supported free enterprise and a property owning population.

Michael Gove speaks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

It now appears that I was mistaken, as most of the present government’s policies are no different from those of the Labour Party. That is, they are designed to punish hard work and thrift by drowning them in bureaucracy.