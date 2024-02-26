It’s astonishing that the Tories want to destroy Airbnbs - Yorkshire Post Letters
I was astounded to read in The Yorkshire Post that the Tory Housing Minister Michael Gove is preparing to destroy most existing and future Airbnbs by forcing the owners to apply for planning permission, which will inevitably be refused by most socialist orientated planning authorities.
To let out a property or room for use as an Airbnb is an excellent source of income for many people and an economical way of helping people searching for accommodation for work or pleasure, who can’t afford expensive hotel rooms.
I have always supported the Conservative party, indeed I was a Tory Party agent in my area for several years because at that time I believed that they were the only party which supported free enterprise and a property owning population.
It now appears that I was mistaken, as most of the present government’s policies are no different from those of the Labour Party. That is, they are designed to punish hard work and thrift by drowning them in bureaucracy.
No wonder that the Tory Party has done so appallingly in the recent by elections, it is hard for any Tory voters to support this present Tory Government, who seem hell bent on destroying small businesses, farmers, property owners and now themselves. Why?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.