I've been waiting years for Harrogate to Leeds bus complaint to be resolved - Yorkshire Post Letters

Neil Robinson’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, January 29) concerning problems when attempting to make a complaint about Transdev reminded me about an incident several years ago.

A number of people, myself included, were waiting for a bus from a suburban stop in Leeds to go to the city centre on the normally excellent 36 service from Harrogate. We put out our hands to request the approaching bus to stop, but the driver sped up and took both hands off the steering wheel to shrug as he looked at us.

The 36 service runs between Harrogate and Leeds

The next day I telephoned the Transdev office in Harrogate and gave a full account of what had happened, with timings and a description of the driver so that investigations could take place. The gentleman to whom I spoke seemed concerned and said the they would telephone me to let me know the outcome of those investigations.