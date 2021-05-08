Jersey fishing stand-off with French vindicates Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

Fishing boats at Scarborough as the industry comes to terms with Brexit.

SO the French are now threatening to cut off energy supplies to Jersey in retaliation at our new fishing quota proposals. Quelle surprise!

When we voted to leave the unelected EU cartel, this self-obsessed arrogance is exactly what drove us.

Our shellfish is no longer fit for EU consumption, apparently, unless it’s caught by the French.

Same attitudes, same outcomes. Threats, vaccine bans, spiteful Irish customs protocols, endless pettiness. All vindication of our escape from the EU.

From: Peter Packham, Shadwell, Lane, Leeds.

I READ Gordon Lawrence’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, May 4) with absolute incredulity. He cited the UK’s vaccination rollout as a success of Brexit.

That is not true. The UK did not do anything in that rollout it could not have done as a member of the EU. The head of the UK medicines regulator, Dr June Raine, confirmed in December that the UK had authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine “using provisions under European law, which exist until January 1”.

Then for Mr Lawrence to claim that not being part of the EU “saved a multitude of deaths in Britain” is quite preposterous.

On May 4, the BBC reported that 127,539 people had died of Covid-19 in the UK, the fifth highest number of deaths in the world and the highest number in Europe. I dread to think how many deaths Mr Lawrence would consider “a multitude”.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley,

IN response to Gordon Lawrence claiming law-making has been “more meaningful” since Brexit, can he mention one law that has not resulted in more red tape, reduced trade, loss of jobs and disaster for our fishing industry?

From: Richard Haisman, Silsden.

ALAN Chapman (The Yorkshire Post, May 3) fears immigration is to blame for the housing crisis. On the contrary. Youngsters are unable to afford properties due to the desperate skills shortage.

There is huge demand for plumbers, bricklayers, kitchen fitters, carpet layers. The list goes on. If you want a new kitchen you have to wait, along with others, for the lone fitter employed by the sales team before you can have it.

The best solution is more investment in skills and further education in West Yorkshire.

However, the situation would be eased if the hard-working folk from the Continent felt welcome to come here for work.