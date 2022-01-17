Jobs matter more than Downing Street parties - Yorkshire Post Letters

Does Boris Johnson deserve any latitude from the public over his handling of the Covid pandemic?

THIS county was plunged into a war two years ago. There was no known way to fight. It was trial and trial again. The Government was damned if they did and damned if they didn’t.

Many people happily took money to stay home but those working in Whitehall and No 10 had to keep the country functioning. They risked their health. The Prime Minister was very ill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, working in that large bubble, they go into a large garden to relax with a drink. It was a work gathering.

Does Boris Johnson deserve any latitude from the public over his handling of the Covid pandemic?

The media needs to get over this grubbing for anything but the real news – the economy. The Government has no money, just mine and yours, but yet they are expected to find money for people to stay home.

I’m still grieving. My partner’s funeral in September 2020 was a 10-minute service with 10 people at the crematorium with only the vicar able to speak.

That was the situation and I do not begrudge those trying to sort things for the country doing what it takes.

As things worked out, I was able to organise a memorial lunch in the garden 12 months later for all that needed to be there and I had a year to put together a display of his life. I’m still grieving but in the end he got a much more appropriate celebration of his life because I had time to do it.

Does Boris Johnson deserve any latitude from the public over his handling of the Covid pandemic?

Of course you will always find someone with a grievance, but let the Government get to grips with the economy.

The vaccination programme has been a terrific achievement. Far better than most other countries, something that would not have happened had we still been in Europe.

So give Boris Johnson some credit for all he’s achieved, especially as he was very ill during a good bit of the time.

In fact of all the MPs, he more than any knows what Covid can do to you.

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

NO explanation, let alone apology, is offered for his earlier insistence that Covid guidelines were followed at No 10 at all times.

This manufactured gloss on events, this apology for an apology, is clearly all we can expect from Boris Johnson.

Is this what we have to settle for as Prime Minister? The complicity of Cabinet and die-hard Johnson supporters in this non-apology and in the events leading up to it would seem to indicate that there is little salvation in sight from any likely replacement.