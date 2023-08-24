Joe Biden is letting Ukraine down in its conflict with Russia - Yorkshire Post Letters

Yet again Patrick Mercer writes a penetrating and cutting item on the state of the war in Ukraine and the duplicity and double standards of US President Joe Biden and his priorities, a second term.

Mr Mercer towards the end of his item writes of a deal being done between the White House and Putin where the Russians will not make major offensives during the Biden election campaign, and at some time on prime TV time Biden will make an announcement that he has secured peace in Ukraine, maybe wave a piece of paper Chamberlain-like to make his point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukraine will be offered some vague promises on NATO membership and I imagine warned not to rock this Biden boat. Putin will then know that he can have the time to rebuild his forces for another time to attack Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden pictured in 2022. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Everyone knows that any promise not to is a worthless, blatant lie. Biden does but by then he will have left office. Like Pontious Pilate he may have washed his hands.

Not far behind Biden when it comes to shafting the Ukrainians will be the Germans and the French. How long before Scholz and Macron start talking of trade and business opportunities in Russia, and to reduce sanctions on Russia and Putin cronies?

They are politicians so what else can be expected? Are those here much different? I think not, irrespective of party.