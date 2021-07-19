Keir Starmer knows voters don't want to rejoin EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

Richard Wilson, of Leeds for Europe, criticises Sir Keir Starmer for not saying what he would do about Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, July 14).
But Mr Wilson has been remarkably coy about admitting to your readers where he would like to take us.
Let me help him out by quoting from his website which says we should “have the closest possible relationship with the EU, including eventually rejoining”.
That would be the full-strength EU, without any opt-outs.
Sir Keir Starmer knows there are no votes in any of that and Mr Wilson’s attempts to portray Brexit as a disaster are unlikely to do much to change public opinion, so he will remain in the political wilderness for the foreseeable future.
He’ll be in good company with the Lib Dems who have already been down the road he is now treading.
