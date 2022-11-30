Keir Starmer must challenge Mick Lynch over unjustified rail strikes - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

In regard to Andrew Vine’s column on union barons needing to get into the real world (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) – at long last someone has the courage to attack the Union Barons who, for so long, have treated their members and, more importantly, the general public by unjustifiable strikes.

Many of them, as in the situation with the rail union leaders, are mainly for party political aims, to get a change of Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-term interests of their members and short and long term interests of the travelling Public are looked upon as affordable casualties.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, on a picket line outside Euston station in London. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Andrew Vine seems to be in a minority amongst media and political commentators.

Why should the boss of the RMT (supposedly on a far higher income than the PM) be allowed to hold the country to ransom in this way without challenge from the Opposition Leader Keir Starmer and the ever-increasing number of political reporters on TV channels and press (sadly including many in The Yorkshire Post)?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely they can find travellers who have had their holidays and trips to see sick relatives, etc, ruined by such irresponsible action, to express their anger to the media or top union officials.

I have written to the local press, including The Yorkshire Post, in recent weeks commenting on the excellent service on the East Coast Main Line received in journeys north and south from Doncaster .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invariably the journeys have been punctual, reasonably priced with my Senior Rail Card, comfortable with access to business communications with Doncaster to King’s Cross taking one hour 40 minutes and, normally a wide choice of journey times.

The trains have mainly been full and a much preferable way of travelling than by road. This is not likely to be the case should the strike ever end, as the increased fares, the unreliable service, tempt travellers to find other means of transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only people to benefit will be the Union Officials.

Hopefully, before too much damage has been done, the workers will realise they are being grossly misled by the Unions who should be concentrating on building on the opportunities for expansion in freight as well as passenger transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people, particularly pensioners like me, would much rather travel by rail both in the UK and on the continent, rather than battle a way through to the crowded airports, and dealing with heavy cases and necessary security checks, hoping the delays won’t be for much longer but reliability is a prime concern for most users of private and public transport.

Hopefully Andrew will get a positive response from all politicians and national and local press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

Financially the country, since Covid, has had to borrow tens of billions of pounds for us all to retain a reasonable standard of living, due to a totally unexpected expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, I find it difficult to believe that all members of trade unions, whose left wing leaders are demanding unaffordable pay increases, are not able to work out for themselves the futility of such claims.