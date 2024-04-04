Kevin Hollinrake is wrong to suggest that duelling the A64 is a pipedream - Yorkshire Post Letters

For Kevin Hollinrake to suggest (The YP, March 28) that duelling the A64 is a pipedream at present is beyond belief.

The residents and businesses particularly on the coast have been asking for this for 50 years. What is he suggesting by saying the cost benefit ratio is low because half the place is in the sea.

The M20 goes to Folkestone is that 'half in the sea'? Then he says the Government now puts these schemes in a social context taking into consideration levelling up.

The A64 near the Hopgrove Roundabout, York, showing the single track road. PIC: Simon Hulme

Is there any more stark reminder needed that for the east coast communities to thrive good infrastructure is required.

He then goes onto say where will the money come from, £500m plus. Well the cancellation of HS2 was supposed to redirect money into transport schemes for the north.

The cost is well less than Transport for London spends on upgrades per year alone.

I thought local MPs were supposed to fight/campaign for their constituency, all I take from his remarks is that he is a party supporter who doesn't care about this crucial local issue and doesn't take levelling up seriously in any way.