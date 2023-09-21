Key questions of Brexit are still being dodged by both parties - Yorkshire Post Letters
“Sunak dodges key question” was the headline on a sidebar accompanying your main piece about Britain rejoining the European Union’s £85bn Horizon research and Copernicus space programmes (September 8).
That “key question” was whether we’ll see more close collaborations with the EU. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waffled: “It’s not just about EU countries.”
Any one of the hundreds of campaigners from Yorkshire who’ll be joining many thousands more from across the UK at the second National Rejoin March in London on September 23 could’ve given you a better answer. Hint: Rejoin’s in the demo’s name.
Boris Johnson’s dreadful Brexit deal is gradually being undone. But it’s damaging Britain, its
businesses, and the lives of our citizens while still largely in place.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt claims British firms don’t want “the upheaval of a huge renegotiation” of the trade deal (Hunt brushes aside concerns over delay to post-Brexit checks on EU imports, The Yorkshire Post, September 6). Oh, I think firms do.
And not just employers and importers, of course. Rejoin is what most voters want – including many who backed Leave in 2016. At the time of writing, website What UK Thinks says it’s a 57:43 split in favour of Rejoin.
In the main Horizon piece, you report that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says our readmission is “a relief…(but) too late” for many researchers: “This should have happened two years ago and that is a big loss.”
Yet Sir Keir’s party is still ruling out rejoining the EU – or even its Single Market and Customs Union.
This leaves the Labour leadership at odds with most of its own supporters.
Brexit Tories are indeed to blame for everything that’s gone wrong …so far. But if the best a future Labour Government can manage is only gradual minor improvements on Boris Johnson’s folly, then it’ll be as guilty as the current Conservatives of taking too long to do too little – leaving Britain to suffer unnecessarily as a result. That would be a big loss, too.