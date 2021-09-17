Key tests for Boris Johnson’s Covid winter plans – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson has just released his Covid winter plan, but will it work?

FOR the Winter Plan A to be a success, the Government needs to learn the lessons of the summer to ensure people are confident in living with virus.

Key to this will be boosting the confidence of workers to go to work; of customers to go to shops; and of businesses to stay open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business is clear that the Government must leave no stone unturned in its efforts to keep the economy open. The UK’s world leading vaccine programme should underpin these efforts, but just as important will be maximising the role that monitoring, therapeutics and free, mass testing play in driving confidence. The Government can also support responsible businesses by utilising all the available Covid secure tools at our disposal, from good hygiene and ventilation processes to the use of face coverings.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson continues to come under scrutiny.

Finally, confidence requires certainty. Clear forward guidance for firms about what measures will be introduced under Plan B should infection rates rise will maximise their ability to plan with certainty.

Transparency about how and when those decisions will be made is essential.

From: Derek Varley, Craven Arms, Shropshire.

LIES and distractions are almost an everyday occurrence from this Conservative government, with bumbling Boris Johnson and now former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 11). What a government. Why do we voters allow them to remain in power?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

TO blame Gavin Williamson for the chaos in schools is slightly disingenuous. The real villain is Boris Johnson who clearly believed that his Education Secretary had hidden talents before sacking him in the Cabinet reshuffle. What a shame that more MPs had not started using PMQs to question Johnson about Williamson’s record. If they had done so, they might have embarrassed him into making a change in January.

From: Mr P. L. Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

SCHOOL exams are a very important way of assessing a child’s progress. But having said that, the more self-confident pupils generally perform better at exams than the less self confident pupils. Consequently the daily evaluation of pupils provides a much clearer picture.