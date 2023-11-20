King Charles continues to show the value of the Royal Family - Yorkshire Post Letters
As all the turmoil in Westminster dominated much of the news, Our King celebrated his 75th birthday with honours bestowed on local charities and volunteers quietly getting on with their support for others.
Since his Coronation in May, King Charles has stepped up his support for a fairer distribution of food, a commitment to reduce food waste and to provide nutritious food to those who need it the most (and sadly there are far too many people requiring this kind of help).
He doesn't just talk the talk, he walks the walk. There is no-one more in touch with grassroots organisations. He has made it his business over many years to identify, highlight and take action across a whole variety of his interests, passions and concerns.
He is admirably supported by his close family who represent the slimmed down version of our Royal Family and for anyone who thinks they don't earn their keep, please think again. They were out in force over the Remembrance weekend, showing solidarity, humility and leadership; qualities which are becoming rarer these days.
I have had the very great privilege and pleasure of meeting our King (then The Prince of Wales) and The Princess Royal through farming connections and it is clear they are both passionate about meeting as many 'ordinary' people as possible and they listen, hear and act where they can. They see the bigger picture.
The Earthshot prize coverage was another huge highlight showing the determination of the current Prince of Wales to focus on the positive responses to our climate challenges.
It gave a magnificent portrayal of 15 excellent projects across the world being run by innovative teams of people with a can do attitude. We live in a world with a constant output of (very often) negative stories and whilst we all acknowledge the heartbreak of some of our current storylines, we must not forget that their are countless quiet acts of ingenuity, innovation and invention going on, not to mention all the help, support and kindness being given all over the world too.