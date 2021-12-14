Kirkstall Abbey admission charges by Leeds City Council are indefensible – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do you support admission charges at Kirkstall Abbey?

I’VE just read of Leeds Council’s intention to charge non-Leeds residents £8 to visit Kirkstall Abbey. As someone born, raised and educated in Leeds, and now living in an LS postcode, in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, would I be charged to visit?

I suspect the answer is yes as I do not pay council tax to Leeds. And this is the same council that claims ownership and owners’ rights of the TV Harrison sports ground; bought by public subscription and donations, including monies raised by the annual Leeds Children’s Days at Roundhay Park – in which I took part as a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What an unscrupulous lot these Leeds councillors seem, to me, to be. I still have not forgotten how the short-sighted council ended the wonderful Robert J Williamson Shakespeare productions in the Kirkstall Abbey grounds – yet another example of the council’s detachment from the opinions and wishes of its electorate.

Do you support admission charges at Kirkstall Abbey?

It seems than when approaching difficult financial decisions, the council thinks no further than to procure a children’s sports ground and introduce charges at a site of historical interest that attracts tourists into the city.

Poor accountability and responsibility to the people of Leeds.