Labour can’t be trusted on House of Lords reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Palmer, Hoyland, Barnsley.

Labour would abolish The House of Lords and replace it with a “new, reformed upper chamber”.

Sir Keir Starmer says he wanted to strip politicians of the power to appoint people to the chamber in the first term of, if ever, of a Labour government.

Starmer talks about Tories giving peerages to “lackeys and donors”, does this include Labour “lackeys & donors” also?

Remember the late Union leader Hugh Scanlon, Adonis, Cunningham, Prescott, Blunkett?

Around 170 of them altogether. He forgot to mention these in his own Labour Party doing exactly the same, I wonder why, amnesia maybe?

Then again, should we believe anything from him? After all, how many times have they promised this?

Remember prior to 1997-2010, they promised exactly the same.13 years in government the Lord's was and is still there.

