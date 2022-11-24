Labour can’t be trusted on House of Lords reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

Labour would abolish The House of Lords and replace it with a “new, reformed upper chamber”.
Sir Keir Starmer says he wanted to strip politicians of the power to appoint people to the chamber in the first term of, if ever, of a Labour government.
Starmer talks about Tories giving peerages to “lackeys and donors”, does this include Labour “lackeys & donors” also?
Remember the late Union leader Hugh Scanlon, Adonis, Cunningham, Prescott, Blunkett?
Around 170 of them altogether. He forgot to mention these in his own Labour Party doing exactly the same, I wonder why, amnesia maybe?
Then again, should we believe anything from him? After all, how many times have they promised this?
Remember prior to 1997-2010, they promised exactly the same.13 years in government the Lord's was and is still there.
They promised to get rid of zero hours, still in operation when they left office, promised to rid us of Thatcher anti-union laws, still on the statute book when they left office etc. Tried to renege on the people's Brexit decision. Does anybody trust the Labour Party on anything they say? I certainly don't.