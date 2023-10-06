Labour is trying to destroy independent schools based on hatred of middle class families - Yorkshire Post Letters

I read in your excellent newspaper that Sir Keir Starmer and his comrades in the Labour Party are planning to destroy independent private schools in the name of socialism, by making the cost of school fees prohibitively expensive for most hard working folks.

It is of course to be expected of the Labour Party, whose policies seem to be based on jealousy and hatred of hard-working middle-class families, especially those who are prepared to pay for private education to help their kids gain better jobs and enjoy more successful lifestyles, than they themselves have enjoyed.

It is particularly ironic that this destruction will be overseen by the present Shadow Cabinet, if they are successful in the forthcoming General Election, especially when we realise that several members of that Cabinet, including Starmer himself, were educated in independent private schools, like the schools they are hoping to destroy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a party rally in Rutherglen. PIC: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

Perhaps they think that their mums and dads wasted money paying for school fees.

Of course, I realise that for the Labour Party by having all our kids educated by the state they can make sure that socialism and wokeism can be brainwashed into the minds of our impressionable young children, thereby making the possibility of continuing Labour Governments a reality.