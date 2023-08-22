Labour is wrong to back track on ULEZ scheme as it is a vital necessity for London - Yorkshire Post Letters

Re: Sir Keir Starmer and the London ULEZ. (TYP, P4, August 15)

After nearly 40 years in London I moved to Yorkshire partly to avoid the Capital's air pollution. The improvement in air quality was wonderful.

Much of London's air pollution was due to traffic, a fact that Mayors Boris Johnson and now Sadiq Khan recognised.

An information sign at Tower Hill in central London for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

An Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) is a vital necessity for London. High polluting vehicles should have no place there or in any major city.

Sir Keir Starmer was spooked by the ULEZ issue when Labour failed to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by election. Instead of Labour's candidate and the party leader backing it they retreated, a supine move that encouraged the Conservatives, who will continue to use this issue to attack Labour.

Labour's failure in Uxbridge owes more to the fact that Labour has done very well in London over the last ten years, even winning Westminster Council for the first time. The party has probably reached ‘peak Labour’, a situation where further gains in the Capital are now less likely.

Unfortunately we've seen Labour back tracking on a number of commitments. That holds little promise for their performance if they win office, which is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Overall their policies, even if they can be discerned, are not calculated to enthuse potential supporters.

Electoral apathy and abstentions by previously Conservative voters are likely to be the only reason they might win.