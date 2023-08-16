Labour must undo Tory Brexit damage or face enormous criticism - Yorkshire Post Letters

No one on this side of the Brexit debate ever claims our departure from the European Union is entirely to blame for our economic problems. Only those desperate to defend that disastrous decision ever exaggerates and misrepresents our position in that way.

Truth and reality were better represented in your item headed “UK economy set for ‘stuttering growth’ over next two years” (August 10).

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research points to “triple supply shocks” – Brexit plus the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine. There’s a “60 per cent risk” of a 2024 recession, says NIESR.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer leafleting during a visit to Shefford in the constituency of Mid Bedfordshire. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

At least Rishi Sunak can take comfort from knowing it probably won’t be his problem, with even the Prime Minister’s own Richmond, North Yorkshire, seat under threat from Labour in a general election likely next year (Electoral wipe-out predicted for Tories, front page, August 10).

So, it should be the main opposition paying the closest attention to NIESR’s findings. Significant as they are, there are limits to what a Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his likely Chancellor, Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, can do about Covid and Ukraine.

But there are no excuses for hesitancy and reticence about Brexit. That’s under the control of whoever’s in power in Britain.

The Tories can be blamed for the damage caused thus far. But Sir Keir, Ms Reeves and the rest of the Labour leadership can expect and will deserve enormous criticism from many otherwise likely supporters if they go into a 2024 general election campaign without a firm commitment to do all they can to undo the Conservative’s Brexit damage.