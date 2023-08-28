Labour needs to make clear what it would do to help cash-strapped councils like Kirklees - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is depressing to read that two Yorkshire councils, Kirklees and Sheffield City Council, are struggling to balance the books (The Yorkshire Post, August 21).

What I don't fully understand in the case of Kirklees council is that senior councillor, Graham Turner, is still going forward with seven blueprint projects in the principal towns of Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike to name just a few and at the same time having to reduce the number of council positions by 250.

Granted some of these new regeneration projects, will hopefully, create new jobs in the culture sector, but there will be additional operational costs attached to these if they are to be run by the public authority. But in the meantime, are there sufficient staff to provide the day to day core services provided by Kirklees Council?

Would the Labour party, who are quoted as saying that they are the next government in waiting, be able under the current Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, to offer more funding to local authorities, like Kirklees and Sheffield, so that they can provide better public services than the current government?