Labour needs to show backbone and reform social care - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

Re: ‘How serious is Labour on the reform of social care?’, Daxa Patel, The Yorkshire Post, October 27.

Daxa Patel is right to raise concerns about reform of social care should Labour come to power. Evidence shows damaging effects on the Health Service through problems with social care. Sorting those out should be a priority for a party that aspires to be in Government.

Labour could offer a radical and workable alternative, but it means paying more. Our population is ageing and social care cannot be provided on the cheap.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on stage speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA WireLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer on stage speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on stage speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Unfortunately, the Labour Party seems to think it can win the General Election by saying little controversial for fear certain national newspapers will attack whatever they propose.

It is looking as if the next General Election will be a contest between the Stupid Party and the Spineless Party (with contributions from the Slippery Party and the Small Parties).

Choosing who to vote for won't be easy. It is not too late for the Labour Party to recover some backbone. But will they?

