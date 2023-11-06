Labour needs to show backbone and reform social care - Yorkshire Post Letters

Re: ‘How serious is Labour on the reform of social care?’, Daxa Patel, The Yorkshire Post, October 27.

Daxa Patel is right to raise concerns about reform of social care should Labour come to power. Evidence shows damaging effects on the Health Service through problems with social care. Sorting those out should be a priority for a party that aspires to be in Government.

Labour could offer a radical and workable alternative, but it means paying more. Our population is ageing and social care cannot be provided on the cheap.

Unfortunately, the Labour Party seems to think it can win the General Election by saying little controversial for fear certain national newspapers will attack whatever they propose.

It is looking as if the next General Election will be a contest between the Stupid Party and the Spineless Party (with contributions from the Slippery Party and the Small Parties).