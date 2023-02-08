Labour shortages are down to damage done by being in the EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

We can now see the damage that being a member of the EU has done. Yes, it was easy for employers to get skilled labour and quite often at a lower rate of pay than our own people with the Schengen area with free movement of labour.

Now we are in a situation where we have shortage of skilled labour due the return of EU labour and the failure to train our own people during this period.

One can quite understand the frustration of the youth of today having had their noses pushed out with no availability to train for a skilled job as no or very little training was being given. I forgot, everybody now is supposed to have a place at university (thanks to Mr Blair) where previously we had the excellent technical colleges that did an excellent job at training many of the skills required in industry.

An EU flag and a Union flag outside the Houses of Parliament. PIC: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

What really surprises me is that the Labour party who is supposed to be for the working man still has the urge to push us back into the EU which would again open the door for cheap EU labour thereby dumping our own youth and the UK’s working persons, again.