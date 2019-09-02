Labour stuck in the past with 'working class versus elite' claims: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoffrey North, Silverdale Avenue, Guiseley.

Isn't it about time that those representing the Labour Party brought their acts up to date?

Rachael Maskell MP (The Yorkshire Post, August 30) showed that she is still living with 19th century ideas. She talks about the working class versus the elite. All working people are working class.

It just so happens that some have different skills, experiences, intelligence and personalities that makes them more equipped for managerial tasks. And many of these will have come from low income families i.e. from those people Rachael calls working class. Throughout, she relies on emotional comments common to the familiar “Project Fear” arguments.

Her allegation that Boris Johnson’s promotion to Prime Minister was undemocratic is a red herring. Most parties elect their leaders through their membership. This is the application of mini democracy. I am sure that Jeremy Corbyn was elected in the same way.

In contrast Bill Carmichael’s feature on the very same page contained a brilliant and reasoned argument which was far superior and showed up the muddled thinking of the parties opposed to leaving on October 31. Well done Bill.

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Full credit to Boris Johnson for his determination to save our Parliament from the dishonourable desire of some members to grab back the authority they freely granted to those voting in the 2016 referendum.

They will resort to any sophistry to justify getting their own way after losing in what seems for them to have been just a cynical public relations exercise that went wrong.

Respecting the result does not mean that it is set in stone forever. It does however require that the result is implemented and given time to bed-in.