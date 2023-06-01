Labour’s energy policies will lead to Britons freezing to death - Yorkshire Post Letters

So Keir Starmer has finally demonstrated to the ordinary folk of this nation that he will ban any further oil or gas drilling off the coast of the UK and has confirmed, that by doing so, the Labour Party is committed to ensuring that we will all have to continue paying hideous electric and heating bills if they ever become the UK government again.

To inhibit or reduce the production of our own supplies of gas and oil in order to rely on imported fuel from foreign governments is lunacy of the first order.

Surely the Labour Party has observed the antics of the Russian government, a major oil and gas producer, and its illegal invasion of the Ukraine, to realise that relying for our energy needs from such regimes is insanity and it will cost every British citizen an ever increasing amount of their hard earned cash.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The party has said it will block all new domestic oil and gas developments. PIC: Robert Perry/PA Wire

We have 500 years of coal, we have unlimited amounts of North sea oil and gas and we have huge volumes of fracked gas beneath our feet, so why on earth would any responsible government ignore our own homegrown supplies of energy and choose to spend precious UK pounds importing energy from overseas?

The climate change fanatics and their mates in the green regimes, will, if they are ever taken seriously, be responsible for the ordinary folk of the UK, either freezing to death or dying of starvation.