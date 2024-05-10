From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

Re: Mayoral clean sweep for Labour (Page 1, The Yorkshire Post, May 6).

Labour's win in the North Yorkshire Mayoral election is remarkable given their lack of campaigning.

Whilst I received election material directly from Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, I had nothing direct from Labour. Yet York Outer is a seat Labour are reported to have a good chance of winning so surely they should allocate resources.

The unusually high Labour vote for their candidate in rural areas was surprising, perhaps owing something to farmer's discontent. Is that a portent for the General Election?

The Conservative campaign was odd. Maybe that cost their candidate votes. Buying the Grand Hotel at Scarborough was a bizarre proposal and much as I'd like to see new rail and bus services the proposed funding was magic money tree stuff. As for free parking for every town and city, that idea belonged on the Monopoly board.