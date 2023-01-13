Lack of action against the unions damages the Government’s credibility - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Dunk, Nethergate, Nafferton, Driffield.

During the course of the General Election in 2019 the Conservative Party promised the electorate that it would change the law to prevent unions from bringing essential services to a halt by disruptive industrial action in the public sector - as many other nations have already done.

In addition to the industrial action initiated by the RMT, other public service unions have cynically initiated and coordinated strike action before, during and after the Christmas period to cause maximum inconvenience to the public over Christmas.

For many of the public this will result in loss of income and a ruined Christmas. The action will also cause substantial financial losses to the country and business community.

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) speaks during a rail strike rally. PIC: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

This all could have been avoided had our Conservative Government honoured the promise made to the electorate in 2019.

As a former Conservative voter, it is in my view a disgrace that the Government should have allowed this situation to arise.

It is about time that the Government stopped pussyfooting with the unions, stood firm against their unreasonable demands and honoured its promise and protected the very people who elected it and MPs.