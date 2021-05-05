Lack of toilets at this Yorkshire resort is health hazard and penny-pinching – Yorkshire Post Letters

Runswick Bay is a popular spot for tourists, but does it have adequate toilet facilities?

THE most pressing priority for residents and visitors are the public toilets in the council car park in Runswick Bay.

These facilities were closed by Scarborough Borough Council a few years ago as they were deemed unviable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you may know Runswick Bay was voted Britain’s best beach last year by the Sunday Times and has this year been featured on a number of TV programmes. This has led to a massive increase in the number of visitors, and the facilities are not sufficient to cope. Last year there were reports of people relieving themselves in the local fields and hedgerows.

Runswick Bay is a popular spot for tourists, but does it have adequate toilet facilities?

Despite requests to Scarborough Borough Council, there has been no action to open these toilets. There are small public toilets in the bottom village, but these are not adequate to cater for the number of visitors.

In Staithes and Sandsend there are two sets of public toilets, one of these in each location are in need of refurbishment as they look like something from the 1960s. It is time Scarborough Borough Council supported the council tax payers in the rural areas with appropriate facilities rather than spending the budget solely in Whitby and Scarborough.