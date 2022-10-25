Leave voters have as much reason as the rest of us to feel cheated by Brexit - Yorkshire Post Letters

So, leaving the European Union has not only impacted our trade with its members but the rest of the world, too (Trade would be 16pc higher but for Brexit, says research body, The Yorkshire Post, October 19).

So much for the talk of “Global Britain”.

Of course, the possible “Brexit spill-over” effects identified by Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute isn’t the half of it. Brexit has trashed our reputation abroad – not just our competitiveness.

An EU flag and a Union Jack. PIC: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quickest way – probably the only one – to repair both is to reverse Brexit.

You have a handful of regular correspondents who’ll probably be in denial about or try to excuse or explain away Brexit’s harm for the rest of their lives.

But they’re a tiny and still diminishing minority. Most choosing Leave in 2016 will probably look at reports such as the one produced by the Economic and Social Research Institute and conclude: ‘This isn’t what we were promised…it’s not what I voted for.’

They’d be right. That support’s been misinterpreted, betrayed and abused by the Brexit elite and their wealthy backers. Leave voters have as much reason as the rest of us – may be more – to feel cheated and angry about what Brexit is doing to our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad