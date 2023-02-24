Lee Anderson is just what the Conservative Party needs to turn its fortunes around - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

So at last the Tory Party has a real conservative as its vice chairman in the form of Lee Anderson. Lee Anderson, a one time Miner, expresses views which will resonate with many ordinary members of the Conservative Party and indeed many members of the Labour Party up here in the North of England.

Of course I realise that bluntly speaking the truth will offend many of the liberal minded, Eton and Oxford educated millionaires who now run the Tory Party, but for ordinary folks, his ideas and pronouncements are music to our ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I write as a former Conservative Election Agent in the North of England and I can tell you that Lee Anderson's views are held by many people up in the north whether they are Conservatives or traditional Labour Party voters.

Lee Anderson is the Conservative MP for Ashfield and the deputy chair of the Tory Party.

Lee Anderson's views, which no doubt will infuriate the woke brigade and other left wingers, could, if given sufficient publicity, turn around the fortunes of the Conservative party and bring a truly amazing electoral victory come the next General Election.

Most ordinary people in this country have nothing in common with the posh folks who now are running the Conservative Party into chaotic destruction and who seem only too eager to sell their souls to the EU dictators in an attempt to ingratiate themselves with the Commission, despite the fact that the vast majority of British people voted to leave the EU, thank goodness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad