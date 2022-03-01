My disgust that Leeds Bus Station allow female toilets ‘health hazard’ to persist – Yorkshire Post Letters

The poor state of toilets and hygiene at Leeds Bus Station has been condemned.

LEEDS Bus Station has been subject to chaotic ‘renovation’ for months now. Signage is missing, the place is full of litter and now there seems to be a campaign of vengeance against women needing to go to the lavatory.

Last Thursday and Friday, the ladies’ toilets were barred off – out of order. Only one of the two disabled toilets was functioning, with a very long queue of desperate females waiting to use it. We are all aware of the importance of hygiene during the current pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squalid and dysfunctional toilets directly contravene health advice. Perhaps The Yorkshire Post could persuade whatever authority actually runs the bus station to get the ‘ladies’ toilets’ back to normal? The ‘gents’ seems to be fine!

The poor state of toilets and hygiene at Leeds Bus Station has been condemned.

From: D Leek, Leeds.

COULD our council please explain why Leeds is so dirty? Gutters, shrubbery and verges all over the city are litter-strewn.

People are responsible for littering, of course, but why does it take months and sometimes years to clean up? I regularly walk from North Street to Burmantofts via Regent Street, Melbourne Street, Bell Street and St Mary’s Road. It’s a disgrace. Please don’t blame it on the current regeneration work in Mabgate, the wind or Covid. It’s always been like this.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.