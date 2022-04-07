Leeds deserves credit for keeping up twinning links with Lille - Yorkshire Post Letters

LEEDS City Council should be applauded for re-signing its 54-year twinning relationship with the French city of Lille.

It renewed similar links with two other cities – Dortmund in Germany and Brno in the Czech Republic – last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a particular need right now to remind ourselves of the importance – and fragility – of peace in Europe. It is at times like this that we see that more unites us as Europeans than divides us. But we don’t hear enough these days about the kind of twinning relationships built up since 1945 and which Leeds City Council is now highlighting.

Leeds is twinned with the French city of Lille.

I suspect that, sadly, many such links have been left to decay in the era of local government austerity.

Add to that a national governing party which consistently seeks short-term and cynical political advantage from painting our allies as enemies. In doing so, it has caused us to lose sight of the real threats that have been creeping up on us – such as from corrupt Russian interference in our political system.

There is much to be gained from creating – or rebuilding anew - friendships and partnerships with those who share our values of freedom and democracy. For example, Leeds for Europe was joined at its last online monthly meeting by Geoff Tranter, Chair of the Anglo-German Society in Leeds’ twin city of Dortmund.

Geoff told us about the German voting system – a proportional representation system ironically bequeathed to Germany by the British government in the aftermath of World War Two.

Britain may have a proud democratic history, but we can certainly learn from Europe what a voting system fit for the 21st century should look like.

Anyway – credit where credit is due. Well done to Leeds for taking the lead on rebuilding relationships with our European friends. It makes for a welcome and refreshing rebuttal of the rhetoric and venom regularly directed at our allies by those who should know better.

From: Christine Pollock, Bay Crescent, Filey.

What is wrong with saying, English? And why is an English place or person more often than not referred to as British?

Thursday’s article “Blooming marvellous day in village” refers to a “British tradition”. Crayke is an English village, so why not say so? Scots refer to themselves as Scottish. Irish, as Irish.