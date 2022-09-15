Could someone, anyone, promoting fracking please explain how developing an entirely new source of fossil fuel will be compatible with reversing the catastrophic effects of man-made climate change?

They can’t possibly explain rationally, so I’m sure they won’t, given it would significantly expand and extend fossil fuel burning, which produces the CO2 and methane that’s warming our planet.

Other important questions that climate change deniers should, but won’t answer are: Where is the evidence that fracking just became safe? When fracked gas is privately produced and sold at world market prices, how will it reduce astronomical fuel bills?

Anti fracking poster on the roadside of the anti-fracking camp on the edge of Kirby Misperton in January 2018. PIC: James Hardisty.

When even desperately hopeful fracking companies say it will take about 10 years to develop a viable industry, how will it help those in desperate need to pay their bills right now?

How many £billions will fracking investment divert from hugely faster, cleaner, safer and cheaper renewables expansion? Who, other than short term profiteers, will invest in soon-to-be stranded fossil fuel assets?

Given the water shortages in many parts of the country, where will the additional millions of gallons needed for fracking be sourced?

With sewage pollution being pumped daily into our rivers and seas by largely self-regulated private water companies, how and where will they safely treat millions of gallons of contaminated waste water that the industry produces?

Given the current state of the neutered Environment Agency, how would a burgeoning fracking industry be regulated?

Where will the thousands of wells needed for fracking be drilled in our rather densely populated land, plus ancillary pipework and pumping stations?