Linton-on-Ouse asylum centre the latest smokescreen to save Boris Johnson - Yorkshire Post Letters

So the residents of Linton-on-Ouse are having to endure the prospect of an appalling assault on their way of life thanks to the actions of two people who are a disgrace to the offices of state they hold – illegally!

Leading the way of course is British democracy’s public enemy No1, a certain Boris Johnson, who has left a permanent stain on the body politic of this country.

As soon as he was fined over partygate he was an illegal Prime Minister, not because he was fined but because he had been shown without a shadow of a doubt to have been guilty of the greatest crime in British democracy, misleading Parliament – not once but on multiple occasions.

Protestors in Linton-on-Ouse. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

No ifs or buts, he was required to go. So what are the Tory party, the parliamentary authorities, the civil service, the nation’s judiciary doing about it? Sod all apparently. What does that say about this country?

Following in Johnson’s footsteps of course is Priti Patel, who became an illegal Home Secretary when she broke the ministerial code and was required to resign or be sacked, but was saved by Boris Johnson!

Their plan to house asylum seekers at Linton-on-Ouse before shipping them off to Rwanda is the latest smokescreen following on from the war in Ukraine to try and save Johnson’s backside.

With no one having been consulted beforehand – the local residents, the local councils, the local police – it makes a complete mockery of democracy and is worthy of the actions of a true tinpot dictator.

Finally, why is Conservative-controlled Hambleton Council, which covers Linton-on-Ouse, apparently dragging its feet in taking legal action against the plan?

First we hear they are and then we hear they are again awaiting a reply from the Home Office before doing so when the Home Office has already provided the same reply again and again.